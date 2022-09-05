Try Not To Melt

The hottest days are here as the big western ridge settles in over the region. This strong ridge will compress our marine layer and bring extreme heat to the region. While we will continue to see a light sea breeze each day, temperatures will rise rapidly into 80s-90s for most coastal areas by noon and perhaps even warmer on the north side of the bay. Meanwhile inland areas and the mountains can expect widespread 100s to around 113ºF. We’ll see some cooling mid-week, but maybe not all that much. In fact, it’s looking quite toasty through Friday at this point.



The other big wild card in the forecast will be tropical moisture. It looks like tropical cyclone Kay will push up Baja California toward the end of the week with its moisture reaching southern California—and perhaps Central California Friday-Saturday. This could mean anything from a few high clouds to thunderstorms. We will be closely monitoring.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties until 8PM Thursday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible.

-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and also portions of Santa Clara County in the KION coverage area until 8PM Thursday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of upper 90s to 108 degrees expected.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, the San Juan & Hollister Valleys, in effect until 8PM Thursday



*Temperatures in the 90s up to 103ºF expected



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rest of Monday (Labor Day): Temperatures will rise rapidly across the region with coastal areas seeing highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 100s—hottest on the Santa Cruz side of the bay—and widespread 100s to around 113ºF inland. Record highs likely. A light sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, moderating temps at the coast. A few high clouds may drift in from the east at times.



Overnight: Mostly clear. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast, 50s-60s for inland valleys, and 70s-80s for the mountains and far eastern valleys.



Tuesday: Temperatures will rise rapidly across the region with coastal areas seeing highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 100s—hottest on the Santa Cruz side of the bay—and widespread 100s to around 111ºF inland. Record highs possible. A light sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, moderating temps at the coast. A few high clouds may drift in from the east late.



Extended: Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of the week with widespread 100s continuing inland. Clouds will begin to increase Friday and we’re watching for tropical moisture to reach the area on Saturday. If everything aligns correctly, that could lead to thunderstorm chances. It is expected to be cooler next weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 13th – September 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”