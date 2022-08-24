Hey, At Least The Redwoods Are Happy

Fogust will be in full swing in the coming days with a deep, stable marine layer in place on the coast. This will keep coastal temperatures below normal likely into the weekend. Inland areas will be a bit of a different story. We’ll remain sandwiched in between two areas of high pressure—one out over the Pacific and the monsoonal high which is currently hanging out in Texas. Their influence will keep a warm, dry air mass in place overhead, but weak troughing right along the coast will allow the marine layer to stay somewhat deep. Troughing may strengthen a bit out of the weekend which could lead to inland cooling and perhaps some deep marine layer mixing and slightly warmer coastal temps. This is most likely on Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast but sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 80s-90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valley. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas with some 60s in the far eastern valleys.



Thursday: Very similar to Wednesday, weather-wise. Fog & drizzle possible in the morning, then mostly cloudy on the coast but sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 80s-90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: No major changes on the coast into the weekend, though inland areas will cool down to below normal highs Saturday-Monday. Some warming expected next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 1st – September 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”