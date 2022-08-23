Snuggle Up, It’s Fogust

High pressure will strengthen back in from the southwest as we head into Tuesday. This will restabilize the marine layer and allow for the low clouds to stick around at least on the south side of the bay. We’ll see more of the same for the rest of the week with high pressure being the main influence. Weak systems passing to the north may occasionally cool inland areas below normal at times.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds hanging on the south side of the bay. Becoming sunny elsewhere. Highs in the low 60s to mid 70s on the coast and upper 70s to around 106ºF inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valley. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas with some 60s in the far eastern valleys.



Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Slightly cooler with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 80s-90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures expected for the remainder of the week with the daily cycle of low clouds expected.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 31st – September 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”