Inland Heat, But Not Necessarily At The Coast

Dryer weather will now commence—well, except for coastal drizzle. The plume of monsoon moisture will be directed far away from us for the next week, so there are no additional rain/lightning chances in the forecast. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. Overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD







Rest of Thursday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly cooler on the coast with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Inland areas will remain hot with highs ranging from the mid 70s to around 106ºF—hottest in the southern valleys. Winds will pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy on the coast with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s. Mostly clear inland with a few mid-level clouds and some valley fog. Lows in the 50s to low 60s for valleys with some warmer spots up in the hills.



Friday: Morning low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys, then becoming mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Even hotter inland with highs in the upper 70s to around 108ºF—again hottest in the south. Winds will pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: It will be more of the same through the weekend with subtle temperature variations. We will be a little cooler this weekend inland, but still above normal while coastal areas will slowly warm back above normal Sunday through Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 26th – September 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”