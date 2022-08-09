On The Dry Slice Of Bread

WEATHER STORY

How do you feel about sandwiches?

I ask because we’ll be in a weather sandwich for the next few days. To the west, a cut off area of low pressure will persist before slowly being absorbed northward after mid-week. To our east, the great monsoonal high will continue to dominate weather over the West. Stuck in between, we’ll sit in dry southwesterly flow aloft which will keep cloudcover minimal. Still, we’ll be on the edge of the monsoon moisture plume through the period which may throw a few high clouds our way. We’ll also have to watch for potential disturbances that could move a little farther west in the coming days.



As for temperatures, expect highs in the seasonable to slightly warm range for at least the next five days.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD







Rest of Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable to slightly warm with coastal highs in the upper 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to upper 90s inland. Breezy near the river mouths and then becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Mostly clear with a few wave clouds over the inland mountains. Eventually, a few low clouds will redevelop around the bay and major inland valleys. Fog is not likely. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s in eastern San Benito County.



Wednesday: A few low clouds near the coast early, then sunny. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to around 100ºF inland. Breezy near the river mouths and then becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: More warm & dry weather expected through the end of the week. It’s possible we’ll see a bit of an uptick in coastal low clouds starting Friday, but certainly no “fogust”. Inland areas will heat slowly with highs peaking about 8ºF above normal on Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”