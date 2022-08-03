Still Talkin’ About The Monsoon

WEATHER STORY

We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. For the rest of the week, we’ll be on the edge of the monsoon moisture plume which means occasional high clouds and slightly elevated humidity. As for temperatures, we’ll likely see seasonable to slightly warm conditions as the overall air mass remains warm. At the moment, we’re not seeing any rain chances, but with all the moisture present, we’ll be watching closely.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay and out on the outer coast. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the 60s-70s, but warm inland with 80s to low 100s. Still slightly muggy. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Fog slowly develops around coastal Monterey Bay, and will likely be dense at times. A bit of light drizzle can't be ruled out. Lows remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s inland; mid 50s at the coast.

Thursday: The coast cools noticeably with most spots in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. High clouds will approach out of the south early in the afternoon, bringing some cloud cover to the interior as well. Inland highs will also cool into the mid to lower 80s.



Extended: Coastal temperatures will cool a bit past mid-week as the marine layer stabilizes a bit, but in general, temperatures will remain seasonable. Inland areas will remain warm with upper 70s to low 100s through the weekend. Expect the summer winds to continue for valleys each afternoon.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 11th - 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”