Cooler On The Coast

WEATHER STORY

We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. However on Tuesday, we’ll see moisture from a different source: Frank. Frank is a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific. It was a hurricane at one point but has lost its tropical characteristics. Frank is NOT expected to “make landfall” on the California Coast. Frank is heading over cold water and will dissipate. However, its moisture will begin to stream in high over our area Tuesday. We’ll likely just see scattered to broken high clouds and that’s about it. Boy, that was a big explanation just to talk about some extra clouds on Tuesday, but you won’t get that from your app! Heh.



For the rest of the week, we’ll be on the edge of the monsoon moisture plume which means occasional high clouds and slightly elevated humidity. As for temperatures, we’ll likely see seasonable to slightly warm conditions as the overall air mass remains warm. At the moment, we’re not seeing any rain chances, but with all the moisture present, we’ll be watching closely.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Tuesday: Scatted to broken high clouds throughout the day. Warm & muggy with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and upper 70s to around 100ºF inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: High clouds will gradually decrease and will be replaced with low clouds around coastal Monterey Bay. Minor, patchy fog is likely. Muggy conditions will persist overnight with lows in the upper 50s.



Wednesday: Morning low clouds, then becoming mostly clear for all areas. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the 60s-70s, but warm inland with 80s to low 100s. Still slightly muggy. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Coastal temperatures will cool a bit past mid-week as the marine layer stabilizes a bit, but in general, temperatures will remain seasonable. Inland areas will remain warm with upper 70s to low 100s through the weekend. Expect the summer winds to continue for valleys each afternoon.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 10th - 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”