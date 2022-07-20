Boring On The Surface, But There Are Alerts In Place

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the next week. Occasionally, weak troughs will pass by to our north, but won’t have too much of an impact on our weather. Instead, you can expect the usual summer weather around the area with inland heat and coastal low clouds. We will occasionally see some monsoon moisture like we did on Monday. Later in the week, some high clouds will drift by but at the moment, rain nor lightning seem possible. Some overall cooling can be expected next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



From the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)…

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… for all immediate coastal areas through Wednesday evening.



Hazards: Sneaker waves and enhanced rip currents



A long period southerly swell will continue to impact the coastal waters through Wednesday. The long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents for south-facing beaches. Strong currents also possible for west-facing beaches. Individuals going to the coast should use caution and are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties.

*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast for south facing beaches.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

*Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents this afternoon through Wednesday.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast, sunny inland. Expect coastal highs ranging from the mid 60s to upper 70s with upper 70s to around 105ºF inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds thicken and spread around the coast and nearby valleys with foggy conditions possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills, and even a few 70s for our far eastern valleys.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to south to Point Piedras Blancas from noon Thursday until 9AM Friday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Extended: Seasonable coastal temps and slightly warm inland temps will continue through the end of the week. Expect low clouds on the coast and inland heat with windy valleys during that time period as well. Some cooling inland especially next weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”