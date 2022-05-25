Slightly Cooler, but still a Warm Wednesday

WEATHER STORY

Temperatures will cool down on Wednesday as the strong ridge of high pressure that brought record heat to the Central Coast moves east. The cooler readings will be felt more at the coast with a southerly onshore flow picking up as we move through the day. Still, highs are expected to remain above normal for this time of year. The flow will remain fairly progressive over the coming week with a trough passing by to the north on Thursday and another on Saturday. Both will keep us a little cooler, but there is a difference between them. The first will actually tap into a mild, moist air mass which will keep temperatures seasonable to slightly cool and enhance low cloudcover. The second is a colder, dryer system that will have northwesterly onshore winds and it will likely bring some cooler air to coastal areas, especially Sunday and Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and some low cloudcover surging up along the coast from the south. Those southerly winds may be breezy at times later in the day and could bring some fog to the bay. Highs will remain a little warm with coastal highs ranging from the low 60s to low 70s and inland areas still mainly in the 80s-90s. Winds will then pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog will be on the increase through the overnight hours. Highs mostly in the 50s.



Thursday: Low clouds & fog on the coast and sunny inland. Cooler with coastal highs mainly in the 60s and 70s-80s inland. Winds pick up on the exposed coast in the afternoon and then for inland valleys from the afternoon into the evening.

Extended: Temperatures bump back warmer Friday and then head back down on Saturday, but only by a few degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly onshore winds pick up Sunday and may be gusty at times on the coast. Temperatures will be slightly cool for this time of year but begin to slowly warm back up Monday (Memorial Day) and Tuesday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 1st – June 7th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”