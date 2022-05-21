Cooler Sunday For Most

WEATHER STORY

Cooler temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend.

High pressure retreats a bit to the southwest and the strong northerly winds will die off. This will lead to cooler temperatures for coastal cities and some low cloudcover/fog returning. Conditions even out next week with more seasonable weather expected. However, building high pressure will allow for some heat inland, especially on Tuesday of next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Saturday: Cooler across the board with some low cloudcover/fog returning to the coast. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 80s inland. Breezy at times, especially later in the day with winds returning to the valleys in the early evening.



Extended: A bit cooler and cloudier on the coast Sunday, though inland areas will edge warmer. Then all areas will experience a warming trend through Tuesday. Inland areas will likely see 90s, but winds will remain onshore at the coast.