Cooling Back Down

Strong high pressure reigns over the region Thursday with a deep pool of hot air in place. Offshore winds early on Thursday will bring the hot, dry air all the way to the coast with highs reaching 70s-80s and maybe even some 90s. A light southwesterly sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, moderating temperatures while inland areas soar into the 90s. Widespread onshore flow will return on Friday, bringing fog to the coast and cooler air to coastal cities and lower elevation valleys. It will still be toasty in the hills however, before all areas cool into the weekend. A weather system passing by on Monday will bring a reinforcing blow of colder air and a chance of rain on Monday. We’ll also see gusty winds at times from Friday all the way through Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Thursday: Sunny and a bit hotter with coastal highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 90s and widespread 80s-90s inland. Southwesterly onshore winds will cool coastal areas later in the day and then become breezy into the nearby valleys in the late afternoon/early evening. It’s possible a little fog will appear on the coast late.

Overnight: Light onshore winds will gradually develop and may even bring a few low clouds and potential fog to the coast by sunrise. Lows may be slightly cooler than this morning's temperatures, but still quite mild overall. Upper 40s to low 50s at the coast, mid 40s for most inland spots.

Friday: Cooler on the coast with patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s-70s. Cooler for inland valleys too with 70s-80s. Southern valleys may still reach the 90s, however. Gusty onshore winds in the afternoon and evening.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas in the south excluding Monterey Bay in effect from 9AM Friday extended until 3AM Saturday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Extended: Coastal temperatures will stabilize at seasonal norms for the weekend under partly cloudy skies while inland areas continue to cool, reaching normal by Sunday. A weather system on Monday will bring cooler air and a chance of rain. Gusty conditions will continue.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”