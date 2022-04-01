Pleasant Spring Weather to Start the Weekend & Month

WEATHER STORY

A progressive yet flat storm track will continue to enforce onshore flow, keeping temperatures seasonable, so not much fluctuation of temperatures through the weekend. A weather system to the north will pass by Sunday into Monday and could produce a little coastal drizzle, but otherwise, expect the Central Coast to remain dry.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Overnight: Low clouds will once again thicken at the coast and, at times, inland. Fog will likely develop and may become dense in some areas in the hours leading up to sunrise. Lows will be slightly on the cooler side, with mid to low 40s and occasional 30s for inland spots.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, though clouds will be on the increase during the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures inland will climb a few more degrees with highs in the 70s. Coastal areas will remain near seasonable with highs in the 60s. Windy at times for the valleys in the afternoon.

Sunday: A few clouds will continue to stick around the coast, while inland you can expect mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds. A slight cool down, but overall very similar temperatures from Saturday. Widespread 60s along the coast, 60s and 70s inland. Breezy, gusty at times, as a system passes to the north.



Extended: High pressure will build in next week with much warmer weather expected starting Tuesday. High temperatures inland will once again be in recording-breaking territory.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 9th - 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”