Dry Weather Until Sunset Sunday

WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the "summer-like" pattern, and by "summer," we of course mean the normal weather you experience locally June-August: low clouds and cool conditions on the coast, hot & dry conditions inland, will slowly move to the east, however, allowing a weather system to reach the coast this weekend. It is likely to bring rain to the region late Sunday into Monday and we could see an inch or two in the coastal mountains. Conditions may change, so please stay tuned to our forecast.



Air Quality: GOOD

Saturday: Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the morning along the coast, with a little clearing just after noon, mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs mostly in the 60s. Inland temperatures will begin to cool ever so slightly but will remain in the 70s-80s.

Overnight: A mix of low and high clouds will be on the increase late, with fog possible around the Monterey Bay as well. Lows mostly in the 40s, 50s at higher elevations.

Sunday: Cooler and cloudier. Expect partly sunny skies from the coast, inland. The first band of showers will begin to approach late Sunday evening, becoming heavier toward midnight. Gusty winds throughout the day for most areas. Inland locations will start to feel a decrease in temperatures, with daytime highs dipping into the low 70s, coastal areas will remain mostly in the 60s.

***GALE WARNING***… for the near coastal waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes and waters from pigeon Ponit to Point Pinos 10-60nm, from Sunday 3pm to 9pm..



-South winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35kt.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Extended: A frontal boundary will move through the area late Sunday night, bringing widespread showers. There will be a brief break before the actual low begins to approach. The low will bring additional rain throughout the day Monday. There's also a potential for thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Rain could be moderate at times with 1-2” possible in coastal mountains. Winds will be gusty as the system passes. By Tuesday dry, seasonable weather will return leading us into next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 2nd– April 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern