Some Clouds, a Little Drizzle, Clearing by the Afternoon on Sunday

Weather Story: We’ll have some ups and downs in temperatures over the next week as weather systems pass by to our north. This will create situations where we’ll alternate between onshore and offshore flow. The first system will bring clouds late Saturday into Sunday as it passes by to our north. We could even see some coastal drizzle into Sunday morning. Temps will warm once again on Monday before another system brings light rain to the region on Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: Clouds will be on the increase, and drizzle is possible late tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows will be warm slightly. 40s around the coast, mostly 30s to low 40s inland.

Sunday: Drizzle and fog possible early in the morning. Clouds will begin to clear by the afternoon, though a few will continue to linger throughout the day. Highs will be slightly cooler, but seasonable inland with upper 60s, coastal locations will remain similar to Saturday, mostly 60s. Breezy at times.

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast, 70s inland. Clouds will be on the increase late in the afternoon into the evening ahead of the next system.



Extended: We'll have a brief break in systems Monday, allowing temps to warm up before another system arrives on Tuesday. This system could actually bring some light rain to the region, but it is more likely in the north. By mid-week, the pattern looks dry and sunny for a few days before a third system swoops in on Saturday bringing another chance of light rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”