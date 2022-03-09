Onshore/Offshore

High pressure will settle in to our southwest over the coming days allowing for the storm track to dip a bit farther south. The first system we’ll see impacts from is actually already moving south through the Rockies. We’ll catch the far western end of its cold front on Thursday. Onshore winds will pick up ahead of the front on Wednesday, cooling us and perhaps pushing some low cloudcover and a couple sprinkles into our northwest-facing hills. Dry offshore winds follow the front on Thursday, clearing us out. Temperatures will warm a bit into the weekend before the next system arrives on Saturday. And by arrive, I mean, we’ll catch the far southern end of it which should only amount to a few extra clouds and a brief cooldown. Another similar system will be here on Monday night. This one, however, may dip a bit farther south which could end up with us actually seeing some light rain. Stay tuned!



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Stronger onshore flow will be gusty at times during the afternoon. Cooler, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland. Some low cloudcover and a few drizzly spots on northwest-facing slopes.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon to Point Piedras Blanas outside of Monterey Bay in effect until 3AM Thursday



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 11 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Winds gradually shift offshore and increase in speed. Increasing clouds and fog after dark. Expect lows in the lower 40s at the coast and mid 30s inland.

***WIND ADVISORY***

… in effect from midnight tonight until 10AM Thursday for the Diablo Range within Santa Clara County



North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.



Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and make driving difficult - especially for higher profile vehicles.

Thursday: Clearing skies with gusty northerly winds at times, especially in the hills. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the 60s, slightly cooler inland with highs mainly in the 60s.



Extended: Expect calmer conditions on Friday, though it may still be breezy at times over the hills and elsewhere inland. Cold in the morning, then mild in the afternoon. Temps will warm a bit on Saturday, though clouds will be on the increase as a system passes by to our north. Expect mostly seasonable temperatures Sunday with rain chances returning on Monday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”