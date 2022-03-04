Rain, Wind, and Even Snow to Kick-Start the Weekend

Unsettled weather will continue as we start the weekend.

A trailing disturbance will arrive late Friday into Saturday, generating more rain showers over the air which could last through Saturday afternoon. These showers may have brief heavy downpours, small hail, and evening lightning. Snow levels drop below mountaintops. Dry conditions return on Sunday with a slow warmup through next week.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: After dark, clouds will begin to increase but will be scattered as the next wave of storms rolls through with occasional isolated downpours, small hail, and potentially even a flash of lightning. A dusting of snow is possible for higher elevations. Lows will be noticeably cooler, bottoming out in the mid 30s inland and high 30s to low 40s at the coast.

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect NOW until 9PM Friday for Monterey Bay

… in effect NOW until 9AM Saturday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside Monterey Bay)

… in effect NOW until 9AM Saturday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blanas



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 11 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect NOW until 9PM Friday for all coastal areas of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds are likely to cause damaged power lines and/or power outages, broken tree limbs, and movement of unsecured outdoor objects. Driving conditions will also be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.



Secure outdoor furniture and use caution when driving.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and an isolated threat for thunderstorms. Storms may have downpours, small hail, and lightning. Cool with gusty northwesterly winds. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Any remaining clouds will gradually clear early in the morning, leaving the Central Coast with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer with 50s along the coast, upper 50s and low 60s inland. Breezy throughout the day.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions from Sunday through most of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm next week, but you can expect cold mornings even as highs return to or above normal by Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”