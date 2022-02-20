Return To Winter

WEATHER STORY

Much cooler weather is on the way! And we even have a chance of rain in the forecast!

Winds shift back onshore Sunday and will push a cooler air mass into our area. That will be followed by a dry cold front on Monday which will further cool us with blustery conditions. And if that wasn’t enough, the cold core of an upper level low will pass over the region Tuesday creating an unstable atmosphere. Showers are looking more and more likely and could include mountain snow and small hail. Temperatures will be in the meat locker through mid-week with chilly days and cold nights expected. Frost is likely inland and possible near the coast.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Sunday: Much cooler with a few high clouds and some low clouds mixed in at the coast. Onshore flow may be gusty at times and it will feel cold with coastal highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and mainly 60s inland with a few spots approaching 70ºF in southern Monterey County.



Overnight: Partly cloudy. Expect lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



*GALE WATCH*

… in effect from late tonight through Monday morning for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay .



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 14 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.





Monday: Cold and blustery with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Low clouds at times on the coast may produce a few sprinkles.



Extended: Even colder on Tuesday with scattered showers. Snow possible above 3,000ft and small hail possible in showers. Can’t rule out lightning at this point. Expect cold, breezy conditions into Wednesday, then a couple more cold nights and slowly warming days.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 28th – March 6th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”