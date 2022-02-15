Warming Back Up A Bit

WEATHER STORY

Expect much cooler temperatures for the first part of the workweek.

The actual system, that brought the coastal locations clouds on Monday, will slip by early Tuesday morning. However, don’t expect much if any precipitation. The most likely scenario is some drizzle. While the system will bring cooler temperatures, it will also bring gusty winds starting Monday night and perhaps lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures will then slowly warm toward the end of the week as weaker high pressure builds in. Another weak weather system will then arrive out of next weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: A cold front will pass early in the morning with gusty winds and possibly a few sprinkles. Though we'll see more sunshine, temperatures will remain chilly on with gusty winds throughout the day. Expect highs in the 50s-60s both on the coast and inland.

**Gale Warning**

... for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay until 9 PM this evening

-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 13 seconds expected

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

-Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Northerly winds will gradually taper off with things becoming noticeably more calm toward midnight. Temperatures will drop into high 30s and low 40s at the coast, with lower 30s and frost expected inland in the hours leading up to sunrise. Take proper precautions to protect plants and animals from cold conditions.

Wednesday: Patchy morning frost for interior valleys. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm, just a tad. Mostly 60s for coastal and inland areas. Winds will be calmer, still breezy at times.



*Beach Hazards*

Long period northwest swells to arrive along the coast late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. A long period swell will arrive along the coast Wednesday afternoon. Initial forerunner periods will be from 20 to 22 seconds before slowly decreasing to around 16-19 seconds Thursday afternoon and evening. These high energy waves will increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.



… in effect for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.



*Long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast.



*Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



*Long lulls are typical between hazardous sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up to 30 minutes between larger waves.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.





Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the weekend and while they will be above normal, will feel much cooler than the previous week! The next weather system will be here Sunday into Monday and will likely bring clouds, cooler temps, possibly some wind, and possibly some precipitation.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 23rd – March 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”