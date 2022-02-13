Monday Will Be A Shock

WEATHER STORY

The big ol’ ridge of high pressure that brought record heat these past few days will start to weaken on Sunday, though highs will remain WELL above normal. By Monday, however, the back door will be open, allowing a weather system to slip in from the north. Starved of moisture, it is not expected to bring much precipitation to the state. The system will be accompanied by MUCH cooler temperatures and gusty winds.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny with low clouds & fog returning to the coast from late afternoon into the evening. Cooler on the coast today with highs mainly in the 60s-70s, but hot once again inland with 70s-80s. Record highs possible once again.



Overnight: Low clouds and fog on the coast and even into nearby valleys, otherwise clear. Temperatures will be quite mild with lows in the 40s to mid-50s on the coast, 30s-40s for inland valleys, and 50s up in the hills.

Monday: A weak, but cold system will pass through, increasing clouds and cooling temperatures quite a bit, dropping back to near seasonable averages along the coast with mostly 60s. Inland locations will still be slightly warmer, upper 60s to low 70s. Northerly winds will start to pick up later in the afternoon. Precipitation is very unlikely with this system.

Extended: The pattern will shift a bit next week as a weather system slides in from the north-northeast. We’ll definitely see cooler temperatures and an increase in clouds. Strong winds will follow the system, with gusty conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. By mid-week, temperatures will start to climb slightly with plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”