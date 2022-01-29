Sunshine on Sunday. Cloudy by Monday

WEATHER STORY

The low that pushed in some high clouds from the south, has moved on. High pressure will once again gain control which means a sunny Sunday. However, onshore flow will kick back in cooling temperatures down slightly along the coast. Another weak system slides down from the north on Monday which will bring the area another round of clouds and temperatures will dip back down to near seasonable.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Dry but light offshore winds will occur tonight into Friday with some moisture improvement Saturday.



Saturday: Broken high clouds early with decreasing clouds throughout the day. A touch cooler with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cooler temps, with lows mostly in the 40s along the coast, with a few mid-30s to 40s inland, with scattered upper 20s for the interior valleys. Patchy frost is possible in valley locations, with patchy low clouds near the peninsula.

Sunday: Few clouds on the coast, sunny inland. Temperatures will warm a tad, mostly 60s with a few 70s. Heading into the evening clouds will begin to increase.



Extended: The rest of the week will be sunny, with above seasonable temperatures returning by next weekend. expect plenty of sunshine from Groundhog day and beyond.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”