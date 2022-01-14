Add a few sprinkles to your Saturday

WEATHER STORY

A cut-off low to the south has been pushing bouts of high clouds, this has changed the weather from day to day. Another wave of thicker cloud cover is expected to creep in from the south on Saturday, as the low tracks slightly north our direction. This wave could give us a few sprinkles at the coast, with a better chance to the south. Precipitation, if any, will remain light and scattered. Once the low moves out, we'll remain in a warm and dry air mass for the next week.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE for most areas

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be mild. Mid to upper 40s for the coast, with a few low 50s possible. Inland a tad cooler with low to mid-40s, with a few upper 30s for interior valleys.

Saturday: Clouds will become more dominant and light showers are possible along the coast especially for the Big Sur area, south. Winds will also increase for the immediate coastline with gusts up to 20mph before calming down into the evening. Temperatures will remain similar from the day before, mostly 60s.

Sunday: Clouds should start to clear, gradually. By the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm slightly, widespread 60s.

Extended: Temperatures will cool a bit but should remain above normal through most of next week. High clouds will continue to stream in at the beginning of the workweek. By Tuesday though, clouds will clear leaving the rest of the week wide-open for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Next weekend, we could see temperatures back in the 70s.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 22nd - 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”