Cooling Trend Continues into the First Part of the Weekend.

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Seasonable to even slightly below seasonable temperatures will kick start the weekend. With low clouds returning to the coastal locations. The second half of the weekend looks to be a little warmer with fewer low clouds, that's thanks to high pressure to the west that will nudge ever so slightly into the area. As we head into the next work week, a weak weather system will slide in from the north Monday. This system has the potential to bring some light rain to the region, but chances remain low.



Saturday: We'll once again wake up to low clouds in the interior valleys and along the coast. Coastal locations will remain partly sunny, while inland areas will see more sunshine with a few high passing clouds. Not much change in temperatures from Friday, upper 50s to mid-60s for coastal locations, mid-60s to low 70s inland.

Sunday: A tad warmer and fewer low clouds expected for coastal cities. Inland areas will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees higher with mostly 60s around the coast, 60s, and 70s inland.

Extended: A weak weather system arriving Monday into Tuesday will cool us back down and may bring a tiny chance of rain. Through mid-week, temperatures will remain seasonable, a few low clouds will continue to hang out around the coast, while inland areas will see clear skies. Another system, which looks to bring a better chance of showers to the Central Coast, moves in Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 11th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and NEAR NORMAL precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”