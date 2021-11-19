Sunshine Returns Just in Time for the Weekend

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Temperatures warm this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Light offshore winds are expected in the hills Saturday into early Sunday. The warmer, dryer trend will continue into Monday. We're watching a weak system on Tuesday, but impacts look minimal. There is a chance of wet weather the weekend following Turkey day too, but a lot can change before then.

Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog will likely develop, potentially more densely within inland valleys. Light, patchy drizzle possible with the low clouds in place. Expect somewhat mild lows, upper 40s to around 50ºF on the coast with 40s inland.

Saturday: Clouds will slowly begin to break, leading us into a mostly sunny afternoon across the Central Coast. Offshore winds will increase slightly later in the afternoon for higher elevations. Warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most areas.

Sunday: This will be the nicer weekend day. More clear skies, and warm, comfortable temperatures. With a few upper 60s along the immediate coast, to widespread 70s elsewhere. This nice trend will lead us into the first day of Thanksgiving week.



Extended: Temperatures will drop back to seasonable to even slightly cool, as a weather system passes by on Tuesday followed by a cooler air mass. As the system brushes by expect gusty conditions at times. The system will also bring an increase in clouds, which will thin out as we head into Thanksgiving. Temps, however, will remain cool.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 27th – December 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”