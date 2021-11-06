Cool but Sunny Sunday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Cool air filters into the region left behind from a passing cold front. Cool conditions will continue into Sunday and Monday before the next, stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. This one looks to bring light to moderate rain to the region.



Overnight: Partly cloudy skies as high clouds pass through. Temperatures will be on the cool side with lows in the 40s with a few 30s inland.

Sunday: Remember to "fall back" an hour! Sunday is looking like the nicer weekend day, though temperatures will be cooler. Coastal locations will see a few broken clouds early, other than that we are looking at mostly sunny skies across the Central Coast. Temps will be seasonably cool, with widespread 60s.

Monday: Not much change in conditions, temperatures will continue to be seasonably cool, and skies mostly sunny. High clouds will start to move in late in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Light scattered rain possible late Monday night becoming more widespread through the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to be mostly in the low to mid-60s along the coast, with upper 60s inland.



Extended: By mid-week, we'll start to see drier, warmer, and sunnier weather across the Central Coast as a ridge of high pressure starts to build back in.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”