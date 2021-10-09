Sunny Sunday the Calm Before the Wind

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 10:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A ridge of high pressure has built back in this weekend, which has lead to a slight warming trend. Though temperatures will still be seasonably cool, that sun will feel nice and warm under mostly clear skies in the afternoon. A second weather system will move through early next week bringing gusty offshore winds. No rain is expected, but a Fire Weather Watch, Wind Advisory, and Gale Watch have been issued for most Central Coast locations.

Sunday: The warming trend continues, temperatures will bump up another few degrees. A pleasant day is expected for the Central Coast, with mostly sunny skies. Though it will still be slightly cool, 60s and 70s along the coast. Inland mostly 70s, and low 80s in southern Monterey County. Another system will start to dig into the great basin which will begin to enhance winds.

Overnight: Chilly night with clear skies. Temperatures along the coast will be in the 50s, with a few upper 40s. While inland locations will see mostly 40s with a few locations dipping into the 30s in some inland valleys and hills. Winds will begin to pick up late Sunday night into the early morning hours.

Monday: Windy conditions across the Central Coast. The first wave will be early in the morning, with another strong pulse Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear, but temperatures will drop anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees, with the 60s both around the coast and inland, with a few scattered 70s.

*Gale Watch*

… for the near coastal waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes and waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point Sunday 8pm to Tuesday 2am.



-Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45kt seas of 13-18ft at 7 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

*Fire Weather Watch*

…for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 2am Monday to 5pm Tuesday.

…for the Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park from 5am Monday to 5pm Tuesday.

…for the East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range from 11pm Sunday to 5pm Tuesday.

-North to Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph, locally higher gusts up to 60 mph.

- Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity (overnight recoveries 20-40%. minimum daytime) humidities 10-20%. and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended

-A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings

**Wind Advisory**

…for the Mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Monterey Bay, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio from Monday 9am to 8pm

…for the East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys. North Bay Mountains from Sunday 11pm to Monday 8pm.

-North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, locally gusting 60 to 70 mph over the highest peaks.

- Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and create hazardous driving conditions. Trees could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

-Strongest winds will likely occur Monday morning with a secondary max Monday afternoon.



Extended: Early next week the next weather system will arrive. Its cold front will be pushed by gusty northerly winds which will increase fire danger, especially in the northern hills through Tuesday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: "Extreme Drought" for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered "Exceptional Drought"