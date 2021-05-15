Sunday remains cool and gray

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



A low-pressure system to our east is producing a strong onshore flow, helping to draw in low clouds to the Central Coast. In addition, the air mass associated with the low is cold which has significantly dropped temperatures inland. Sunday, the marine layer will remain deep and temperatures cool. Winds will continue to be gusty at times, as the core system passes. There is also a very slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon over the inland hills as the core of the system passes. Weak high pressure rebuilds next week with warming temperatures.

FORECAST

Overnight: Low clouds will remain in place along the coast, pushing back inland starting early this evening. Light drizzle and patchy fog possible around the Central Coast. Expect lows in the 40s-50s for most areas.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy along the coast. Temperatures will remain cool and below seasonable, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Inland areas will start the day with low clouds, but will slowly clear by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s. Additional cumulus clouds could develop over the interior mountains in the afternoon. An isolated shower possible over the Diablo Range. Winds will be gusty at times in the afternoon and into the evening on the exposed coast.



Extended: Skies will begin to clear a bit Monday into Tuesday. Low temperatures will get cooler and high temperatures, slightly warmer. A weak trough will move in starting Wednesday. This will once again cool temperatures down for the latter part of next week. Though cool, more sunshine is expected for both coastal and inland locations most of the week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 21st – May 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought” California Weather /