Coastal Winds

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: Weak high pressure nudges in from the south through mid-week, but we will remain in northwesterly onshore flow. This will mean coastal areas will remain cool and partly cloudy through the weekend while inland areas will be mild and mostly sunny through the period. This difference should enhance our afternoon breezes for the inland valleys, summer-style. Another weak system approaches next weekend, but things are looking quite dry for the next week or two.



Rest of Wednesday: A few passing high clouds and a few low clouds on the south side of the bay, otherwise sunny. Expect highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to upper 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon, then winds picking up on the coast late. Low clouds expand late.

Overnight: More low clouds overnight with some fog possible. Low clouds push back in overnight for the coast and inland valleys with patchy fog and very isolated drizzle possible. Expect lows in the upper 40s on the coast with mid 30s to 40s inland.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the Monterey Coast from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3AM Thursday until 3AM Friday



For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Thursday: We’ll see another cycle of low clouds on the coast in the morning and evening with sunshine in between. Temperatures will remain persistent with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to upper 70s inland. Onshore winds could get gusty at times.

Extended: Coastal temperatures will remain slightly cool all week with morning and evening low clouds and occasional passing high clouds. Inland areas can expect seasonable temperatures with some low clouds/fog possible in the lower valleys in the mornings, then mostly sunny afternoons. Expect stronger onshore winds later in the week and warmer temperatures inland this weekend



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.