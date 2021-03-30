Spring Heat

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather. High pressure rapidly builds back in from the west and the offshore flow will help bring temperatures back into the 70s-80s for most areas through Thursday. A deep trough developing over the Pacific will slowly approach as we head into the weekend. Onshore flow will commence ahead of this system, cooling coastal areas Thursday into Friday. Clouds will then be on the increase Saturday and then by Sunday we could be looking at the return of rain.





Rest of Tuesday: Offshore winds could be gusty in the hills early in the day, but for most areas, expect sunny & warm conditions. High temperatures will soar into the 70s for most coastal areas with 70s-80s inland.

Overnight: Another clear night with breezy weather at times. Most spots will be in the 40s overnight with a few upper 30s inland possible.



Extended: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures some 10-20ºF above normal for this time of year. Onshore flow will slowly kick back in, cooling most areas into the weekend. Rain will be possible by Easter Sunday or perhaps Monday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.