Cool Start to Spring

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Friday we continued to see widespread showers in southern Monterey County, and gray skies across the Central Coast. The system that brought us rain Thursday stalled a bit and continued to tap into a wave of Pacific moisture. The system was slow to move out but did by Friday evening. The weekend will start off cool, with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday we’ll start to see drier, warmer weather that will lead into next week.

***BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT***

-Northwest swell 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

-Coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, the Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.

-From 10 AM PDT this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

-Increasing risk of large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves.

-People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves.

Overnight: Fog and low clouds possible overnight. Lows will be cool, upper 30s and low 40s for our inland locations. Mostly 40s along the coast.



Saturday: It’s officially Spring! Expect a cool day for most locations, 50s along the coast. 50s and 60s inland. Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions throughout the day.



Extended: Sunday we begin to warm-up and dry out. A weak system looks to pass by on Monday, but it will likely only bring a few extra clouds. Much warmer weather expected next week, with temps expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.