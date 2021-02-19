Weekend Starts With Showers But Ends With Warmer Weather

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Saw a change of weather today as a small system made its way across the Central Coast. This morning there were a few isolated showers mainly to the north in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Most areas had slightly cooler temps and cloudy skies. We’ll remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as another system approaches. More widespread, light showers will arrive early Saturday morning and clearing around noon. Sunshine will peek through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures along the coast in the 40s. Inland upper 30s to low 40s.



Thursday: Light showers in the morning, but clearing around noon. Broken clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool. Along the coast expect temps in the 50s. Inland upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Sunday the Central Coast will start to see a warm up, clear skies, and dry conditions. This will remain in place for the majority of next week. Temperatures inland could reach the mid to upper 70s. Along the coast mid to upper 60s.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.