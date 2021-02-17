One More Day of Sunshine Before a Slight Change

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The Central Coast saw clear skies and seasonal temperatures Wednesday afternoon. The trend will continue into Thursday, with increasing clouds late afternoon into the evening. A weak weather system will make its way into the Central Coast early Friday that could bring a slight chance of showers.

Overnight: A few thin, high clouds passing through but skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will be chilly with inland spots dipping into the low 30s and low 40s along the coast.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the late afternoon. Most spots across the Central Coast will be in the 60s.



Extended: A weather system could bring some light rain to the Central Coast on Friday, followed by cool, breezy conditions into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday but warming back up as the ridge of high pressure returns to the Central Coast Sunday into Monday. Temperatures expected to be above normal early part of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.