Nice Valentine’s Day Before Another Round of Light Showers.

Air Quality (as of 6pm):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Saturday afternoon was clearer, but breezy after a light system made its way through the Central Coast. Sunday (Valentine’s Day) will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds toward the late afternoon. Conditions will be dry and temperatures seasonable. Another system arrives late Sunday into Monday and will bring more light rain. No major rainfall totals expected.



Overnight: Partly cloudy skies tonight, lows in the 40s along the coast, mid to upper 30s inland.

Sunday: Dryer, breezy and slightly warmer. Mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds toward the late afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will be in the mid to upper 50s. Inland upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Next system arrives late Sunday into Monday. Light showers expected, slightly higher rainfall totals near the coast and in coastal mountains. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer and dryer as high pressure returns to the Central Coast. Watching another light system later in the week. Timing to be determined.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.