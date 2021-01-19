Windy Start

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 4:30am)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: We have begun the transition from high pressure-dominated warm, dry weather to a more active, wet weather pattern. The ridge ease back to the west, allowing for dry weather system to sneak in from the north overnight. Offshore winds will strengthen as it passes through. Behind the system, winds will calm down, but the air mass will remain mild for the next few days.



A stronger, wetter trough of low pressure will dig down the West Coast on Friday. It will likely push a cold front through our area that will be accompanied by rain. Showers could linger into Saturday and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Another weather system will move in on Monday or so. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday/Friday and will likely remain that way next week.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

High winds have the potential to topple power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.



Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Diablo Range extended until 10AM Tuesday



For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph...locally up to 70 mph highest peaks. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and foothills.



**Wind Advisory**

for the lower elevations of Santa Cruz County and the Santa Clara Valley through 6PM Tuesday



Offshore wind event will produce periods of sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Strongest gusts are expected on the lee side of mountains as downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

for the Santa Lucia Range & Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County extended until 10AM Tuesday



North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Local gusts up to 70 mph over the highest peaks. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and foothills.



**Wind Advisory**

for the San Benito County, and the Gabilan Range & Cholame Hills, coastal cities, and northern Salinas Valley in Monterey County until 6PM Tuesday



North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



***RED FLAG WARNING***

… for the higher terrain of Monterey & San Benito Counties from 7PM Monday until 3PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.



Offshore wind event expected Monday evening into Tuesday. Northeast winds will strengthen after sunset on Monday evening across the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern Gabilan Range, then increase further overnight into Tuesday morning and mix down to lower elevations. The airmass, which will become unseasonably dry by Monday afternoon will dry out further on Monday night. Strongest winds are expected midnight through just before daybreak on Tuesday with winds forecast to gust up to 50 mph, and locally higher over highest peaks. Winds will then gradually diminish during the day Tuesday, but remain gusty into Tuesday night on the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.



Winds will begin to increase around sunset on Monday and continue to increase through Monday night. The strongest winds will occur midnight through daybreak Tuesday. Winds will begin to gradually diminish through Tuesday afternoon.



North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts over 50 mph for some of the higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Mountains

of San Benito County.



Humidity will drop to 20-30 percent by Monday afternoon and then drop into the teens on Monday night when offshore winds increase. After sunrise Tuesday expect more widespread low teens across Southern Monterey County and 20-25% across the Mountains of San Benito County.



Any new starts aligned with wind will likely show moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

***GALE WARNING***

… for all coastal waters out to 10nm through 9AM Tuesday.



North winds 20 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 7 to 16 feet at 16 seconds

expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds in the south. Gusty winds, slowly tapering off. Cooler, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Wednesday: Sunny and warm with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Light winds.



Extended: Another chilly morning on Thursday, then mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Onshore winds will strengthen, cooling coastal areas into the upper 50s to low 60s. Low clouds may make a return as well. Inland areas will remain warm. A weather system will then move in on Friday and could linger into Saturday with scattered showers and much cooler temperatures. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. We’ll get a break on Sunday but another system will bring rain to the region Monday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 26th – February 1st calls for the likelihood BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.