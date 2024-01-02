Skip to Content
Soquel High School Football team to have parade on January 13 to celebrate their first state title

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Soquel Knights will get their chance to celebrate their first state title with the community.

The Santa Cruz City Schools District said that the football team will be honored with a championship parade that will take place at 11 a.m.

The parade will start in the Capitola Village from Capitola Police Station to the bandstand pavilion near Capitola Beach.

Players and coaches from the team will be speaking at the parade and the Soquel Marching Band and Soquel Cheer will also perform.

The Knights, (13-2) won their first state title and first state football title in Santa Cruz County when they beat Jurupa Hills in the CIF Division 4-AA Championship Game.

