36-year-old man dead in New Year’s Eve shooting on Market Way and Soledad Street, police say

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man has died and a 37-year-old man is in serious condition after they were found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday night.

Officers said they received a ShotSpotter activation followed by reports of a victim of a shooting in the area of Market Way and Soledad Street.

Investigators said that they located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local trauma center.

Salinas Police said that 36-year-old Mark Armenta Renteria died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers also said that a 37-year-old man is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information to release. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Byron Gansen at 831-758-7277.