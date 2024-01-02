Skip to Content
Top Stories

36-year-old man dead in New Year’s Eve shooting on Market Way and Soledad Street, police say

Salinas Police
By
Published 4:37 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man has died and a 37-year-old man is in serious condition after they were found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday night.

Officers said they received a ShotSpotter activation followed by reports of a victim of a shooting in the area of Market Way and Soledad Street.

Investigators said that they located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local trauma center.

Salinas Police said that 36-year-old Mark Armenta Renteria died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers also said that a 37-year-old man is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information to release. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Byron Gansen at 831-758-7277.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content