Neighbors react to deadly shooting along Garner Ave and Atlantic Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- 2023 in Salinas ending in tragedy after a shooting in East Salinas left one man dead on Saturday night.

Salinas Police confirmed that a 33-year-old Jesus Garcia died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

Officers said that they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the intersection of Garner Avenue and Atlantic Street around 8:40 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard 6 shots the night Garcia was killed.

"We were eating food here and then we were saying goodbye to the family members was leaving and was the one who heard," said Jaime Garcia who lives in Salinas.

Jaime Garcia has family in the area and fears for their safety.

"For the family, the grandchildren. I have a grandson and I know he lives across the street," said Garcia.

Next door, another family worried for their safety.

"There's a lot of elderly people that live here on this neighborhood. And we constantly hear about things going on in the street, especially toward that side of the area," said Roberto Flores.

Investigators said that they received multiple 911 calls about a victim of a shooting at the intersection.

Officers said that lifesaving measures were attempted on Garcia but he died from his injuries.

In 2023, at least 9 homicides occurred in Salinas. Police were unable to provide an accurate number upon request by KION.

One of them, also along Garner Avenue back in May.

"Well, we need a little more patrolling here in this area, because there are too many inhabitants and too few police for this area," said Garcia.

Salinas Police said that they do not have any suspect information to release at this time. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Robert Miller at 831-758-7954 or contact their tip line at 831-775-4222