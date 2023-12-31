33-year-old man dead in Garner Avenue and Atlantic Street shooting, police say

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed that a 33-year-old Salinas man has died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

Officers said that they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the intersection of Garner Avenue and Atlantic Street around 8:40 p.m.

Investigators said that they received multiple 911 calls about a victim of a shooting at the intersection.

Salinas Police said that officers got to the scene and found 33-year-old Jesus Garcia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said that lifesaving measures were attempted on Garcia but he died from his injuries.

Salinas Police said that they do not have any suspect information to release at this time. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Robert Miller at 831-758-7954 or contact their tip line at 831-775-4222