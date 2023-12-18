Montage Health forgiving medical debt for thousands of patients who were treated from 2020-2022

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Montage Health announced that thousands of former patients who were treated at Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula will have 100% of their debt forgiven.

The hospital said they will forgive debt of patients who were treated at the hospital from 2020 to 2022.

Montage Health said that this will impact 29,000 patient accounts for a total of more than $40.2 million in medical debt forgiven.

Matthew Morgan who is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Montage Health said they wanted to make the announcement during the holidays.

“We sincerely hope this debt relief provides community members with peace of mind and brings an extra helping of joy to you and your families this holiday season," Morgan said. "We wish you a very happy holiday, and health and success in the year ahead.”

If patients have any questions about their bill, you are asked to contact the Montage Health patient business services department at 831-625-4922 or email patientbillinginquiry@chomp.org.