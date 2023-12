SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a person wanted by the agency is now in custody and the shelter-in-place is lifted.

People near Glenwood and May Avenue were asked to avoid the area during this search.

The sheriff's office did not reveal what the person was wanted for but confirmed as of 2:15 p.m. that they're in custody.

This is a developing story