Salinas Police say at-home masseur allegedly sexually assaulted female farmworkers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 6, 2023 AT 5:41 PM- Salinas Police said that a 53-year-old at-home masseur allegedly sexually abused multiple female farm workers while providing massages.

Salinas Police Commander Brian Johnson told KION that Jose Alfredo Mendoza Aguilar did not have a license or a business that they know of.

"Word of mouth, this person would go to a resident and do the massage, but at times and allegedly made some contact," Johnson said.

Johnson said that Aguliar appeared to be targeting people that had labor jobs.

Investigators said the victims lived in different areas of Salinas and all the victims appear to be adults.

Police said that there could be additional victims involved in this case.

If you happen to have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Salinas Police at 831-775-4222.

Salinas Police investigating reports of inappropriate conduct against an at-home masseur

UPDATE ON DEC. 5, 2023 AT 4:27 PM: Salinas Police said they are investigating reports of inappropriate conduct against 53-year-old Jose Alfredo Mendoza Aguilar.

Investigators said that Aguilar was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on August 8 and is facing one felony and one misdemeanor for alleged sexual assault.

Officers said that he would provide massages at his client's home and is suspected of assaulting them during the massage.

Photo of Jose Alfredo Mendoza Aguilar. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police.

Salinas Police says that this is an ongoing investigation and said that at least one to two victims have come forward and there could be additional victims involved.

If you happen to have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Dect. Yolanda Rocha at 831-758-7124. If you want to remain anonymous, you may also call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.