Bicyclist dead after being hit and killed by two cars on Blanco Road and La Mesa Way

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a bicyclist has died after they were hit by two vehicles on Blanco Road and La Mesa Way on Monday night

Our reporter confirmed with CHP that the bicyclist was struck by one car then was run over by a second driver right behind them.

The road was closed for two hour as officers were investigating the scene.

We have asked the California Highway Patrol if any arrests were made against the two drivers and are waiting to hear back.