What’s in a name? Carmel City Council considers adding house addresses to Carmel-by-the-Sea

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Times are changing and seemingly nothing is immune, including Carmel-by-the-Sea which was incorporated in 1916 and has never used formal street addresses.

Rather, residents have added to the "village charm" by naming their homes, such as the “Casa del Caballo”, the “Hansel & Gretal” cottages, the "Storybook Cottage," and so on. While owners and visitors alike might love the idea many have pointed out the many problems having no addresses can create.

Namely, the use of app services like "Lyft" and "Postmates" is a nightmare. The third red house from the left isn't exactly easy to find on Google Maps.

The discussion has been had for the better for 107 years, but now seemingly discussions are starting to ramp up on the real possibility of Carmel-by-the-Sea having street addresses.

On the City Council agenda, there will be a presentation on the exploration of street addresses and providing staff with direction. If the council decides to move forward with seeking street addresses a

"a collaborative working relationship is established with the USPS Growth manager or representative, staff

would return to the City Council with a roadmap and timeline for community engagement and outreach for the process."

The implementation of street addresses would not impact door-to-door mail delivery services to keep the downtown post office open as it is a social hub for residents.

However, the lack of street addresses has created problems with residents getting mailed essential necessities and medication. Getting a real California ID has become increasingly difficult without a proper address as has securing loans and even a line of credit.

The city council will begin their biweekly meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.