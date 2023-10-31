Scotts Valley boy dresses up as Safeway employee for Halloween

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Occupational costumes are nothing out of the ordinary for children on Halloween whether it's nurses, army people, or astronauts. One Scotts Valley boy wanted to dress up as a grocery store employee.

Maxon told his mother Trisha that instead of going out to trick or treat, he dreamed of being a Safeway employee for Halloween. Hid did just that today and got to work with his best buds at the store.

Maxon got to work the registers, patrol the isles, and even work the food counter. He was a natural doing so!