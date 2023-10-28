Skip to Content
Monterey to open first shelter for homeless women and families with children

Community Human Services
By
today at 2:10 PM
Published 2:08 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A first-of-its-kind shelter for the City of Monterey will be opening in early November. With the goal of transitioning women and families with children into permanent housing.

The Shuman Hearthouse will be located at 600 E. Franklin Street and will provide shelter for up to 35 women and families with children. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The project has been in the works since the Spring of 2021 when local businessman and philanthropist, Mark Shuman donated $3,000,000.00 to purchase the building that used to house the Arthur Dance Studio.

In neighboring Seaside, Casa De Noche Buena, is being used as a model for success, since the since has had 70% of their residents transition into some form of permanent housing.

"Everybody has a right to a safe place to sleep and a comfortable place to wake up in the morning," said Shuman. "I know CHS has the experience and know-how to help make this happen. Their proven track record of managing finances and successfully operating various types of facilities is evident to me."

People will be allowed to take a tour of the shelter, and live music and refreshments will also be present.

You can visit here, for more information on the project.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

