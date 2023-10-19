Santa Cruz Police to implement safety enhancement zone for Halloween

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday afternoon, Santa Cruz Police Department announced they will have a safety enhancement zone in the Downtown corridor for Halloween.

Police said the enhancement zone will start on Friday Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. and run until Wednesday Nov. 1 at 8 a.m.

A triple fine system will also be in effect as well such for people as littering, blocking pedestrian or vehicular traffic, and public alcohol consumption.

Police said that the enhancement zone will also dictate road closures and No Parking zones in the Downtown area as well.

Here is the Halloween Street Closure Map plus the enhancement zone. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz Police

Santa Cruz Police said they will have over 100 officers from their department and other agencies to staff the event.

For anyone celebrating Halloween in Downtown Santa Cruz, police will have increased lighting and portable restrooms throughout the area.