49ers’ Brock Purdy says he still splits rent with a roommate in San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Even being Mr. Irrelevant you'd think a $870,000 salary would be enough to avoid paying rent in the third most expensive city in the United States.

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy said in an interview with TODAY he still splits rent with one of his offensive linemen.

"So he and I are still splitting rent," Purdy said. "I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it's pretty simple."

Purdy is in the midst of his second season as the 49ers starting quarterback and has yet to lose a game he has started and completed. Through four games Purdy has completed 72.3% of his passes, throwing for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns.

The most impressive thing about his sophomore season is that he leads all quarterbacks in QBR by a significant margin with an 84.6. In second place is Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins who holds a QBR of 79.0.

So if he keeps it up I'm sure he might not split apartment rent anymore... Perhaps they could split a mansion?