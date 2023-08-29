Skip to Content
Anonymous donor donates $1 million to help expand mobile wellness clinic in Santa Cruz County

Dominican Hospital is planning to expand their mobile health services after they received an anonymous donation of $1 million.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Dominican Hospital has announced that they received an anonymous donation to help expand their wellness program.

Hospital officials said that the $1 million donation came from a community member in Santa Cruz County. Hospital officials said the donation will enable the expansion of current services.

The plans include getting a new mobile medical vehicle and expanding service hours and locations.

With the donation, they will also be treating more patients from underserved populations.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

