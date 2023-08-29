Anonymous donor donates $1 million to help expand mobile wellness clinic in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Dominican Hospital has announced that they received an anonymous donation to help expand their wellness program.

Hospital officials said that the $1 million donation came from a community member in Santa Cruz County. Hospital officials said the donation will enable the expansion of current services.

The plans include getting a new mobile medical vehicle and expanding service hours and locations.

With the donation, they will also be treating more patients from underserved populations.