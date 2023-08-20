5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has shaken most of Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake which occurred about 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai. According to KCAL News, the quake was first reported around 2:40 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 and was upgraded to 5.1.

Several aftershocks have been reported throughout various parts of Southern California.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.