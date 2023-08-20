Skip to Content
Top Stories

5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California

The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake is visible in this map provided by the USGS on Aug. 20, 2023.
USGS
The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake is visible in this map provided by the USGS on Aug. 20, 2023.
By
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:15 PM

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has shaken most of Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake which occurred about 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai. According to KCAL News, the quake was first reported around 2:40 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 and was upgraded to 5.1.

Several aftershocks have been reported throughout various parts of Southern California.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content