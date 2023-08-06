Skip to Content
Man dead in tractor rollover crash on Violini Road

CHP Monterey
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that one man has died in a tractor rollover crash on Violini Road on Sunday morning.

CHP said that the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Violini Road just outside of Salinas.

The California Highway Patrol said that a man in his 30's was driving a tractor on a levee and made an unsafe turn. The tractor then rolled over and ejected the man who died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash happened on private property on Violini Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

