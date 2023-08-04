City of Santa Cruz earns Prohosuing Designation to allow accelerated housing production

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, the City of Santa Cruz became one of 30 communities in California to earn a Prohousing Designation. This will make them eligible to get funding incentives and additional resources for building more housing.

Santa Cruz along with Rohnert Park and South San Francisco earned that designation today.

“These cities are showing the local leadership California needs to tackle our state’s housing crisis. They stand in stark contrast to the handful of locals who are failing their constituents and refusing to help California families struggling with runaway housing costs. We will continue to celebrate cities like Rohnert Park, Santa Cruz and South San Francisco while holding bad actors accountable with executive action and in the courts when necessary," said Governor Gavin Newsom.